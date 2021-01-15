Ohio governor authorizes National Guard to aid federal authorities for presidential inauguration, provide security support within state

Story by Ohio Governor’s Office Communications Staff



Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine authorized the activation of additional Ohio National Guard members for deployment to Washington, D.C., in advance of the presidential inauguration. Approximately 1,000 total National Guard members were activated to provide assistance to federal authorities in the National Capital Region.



The activation of the additional Guard members follows a request from the National Guard Bureau on the evening of Jan. 14 for extra support.



“Our Ohio National Guard is part of the overall defense forces in our country and has specific skills and equipment to aid the federal government in situations such as this,” DeWine said. “In addition to the Citizen-Soldiers and Citizen-Airmen headed to our nation’s capital, we have an ample number of troops who’ve been placed on state active duty to support local and state law enforcement as needed here in Ohio. Violence will not be tolerated.”



DeWine signed a proclamation Jan. 14 that officially activated several hundred Ohio National Guard members to state active duty to protect Ohio, its citizens, and public buildings and property during any potential civil unrest in greater Columbus or other communities across the state, following the unprecedented riots and assault Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol and in anticipation of public demonstrations in Ohio related to the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.



“Ohio National Guard personnel assigned to this mission are trained, equipped and prepared to assist law enforcement authorities with protecting lives and property of citizens in Ohio while ensuring people’s rights to demonstrate peacefully,” said Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general.



Guard members activated on federal active duty, including the Ohio National Guard’s Homeland Response Force, are being deployed to the Washington, D.C. area on federal Title 32 duty to support civil authorities with security-related missions throughout the presidential inauguration. The Ohio National Guard is also providing personnel and equipment for communications and food service during the inauguration.

