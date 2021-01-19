Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Exchange

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Fort McCoy Exchange is shown Jan. 14, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Exchange...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Fort McCoy Exchange is shown Jan. 14, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Exchange remained open during the installation’s COVID-19 response as an essential store and is a key retail location for the post. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The Fort McCoy Exchange is shown Jan. 14, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The Exchange remained open during the installation’s COVID-19 response as an essential store and is a key retail location for the post.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”