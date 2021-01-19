Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Commissary operations

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Customers go through the checkout line at the Fort McCoy Commissary on Jan. 14, 2021,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Customers go through the checkout line at the Fort McCoy Commissary on Jan. 14, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The commissary has remained open during the installation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The store continues to operate with multiple COVID-19 safety protocols in place. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Operations at the Fort McCoy Commissary are shown Jan. 14, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The commissary has remained open during the installation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The store continues to operate with multiple COVID-19 safety protocols in place.



Military commissaries worldwide, including at Fort McCoy, installed clear plastic sneeze shields in all regular checkout lanes for added extra protection for customers and cashiers during the COVID-19 outbreak.



Learn more about military commissaries at www.commissaries.com.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”