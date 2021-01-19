Ohio assistant adjutant general for Air promoted to major general

Photo By Todd Cramer | Maj. Gen. John C. Harris, Jr. (left), Ohio adjutant general, administers the oath of...... read more read more Photo By Todd Cramer | Maj. Gen. John C. Harris, Jr. (left), Ohio adjutant general, administers the oath of office to newly-promoted Maj. Gen. James R. Camp, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Air, during a ceremony Jan. 8, 2021, at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio. In addition to serving as assistant adjutant general, Camp currently is assigned as the Air National Guard assistant to the director of operations at the U.S. Transportation Command, and advises on mobilization policies and procedures for worldwide airlift, air refueling, aeromedical evacuation and contingency response operations affecting over 35,000 Air National Guard members. see less | View Image Page

Brig. Gen. James R. Camp, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Air, was promoted to major general during a Jan. 8 ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert. S. Beightler Armory, home the Ohio National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, just a small group of family and friends attended the event in person, but it was also livestreamed on the internet. Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general, presided over the ceremony.



“It’s truly a unique honor to be a part of promoting a brigadier general to the next level, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving than Jim Camp. His kind of leadership is incredibly critical at this time,” Harris said.



Camp, a resident of Dublin, Ohio, enlisted into the Ohio Air National Guard in 1990 as a member of the 121st Tactical Fighter Wing, which later became the 121st Air Refueling Wing. With over 30 years of service to the Ohio National Guard, Camp has served in a variety of roles including pilot, instructor, evaluator, squadron commander, staff officer, director of human resources for the Ohio National Guard, and the commander of the 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield, Ohio. He has deployed in support of Operations Deny Flight, Decisive Endeavor, Noble Eagle, Northern and Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.



He assumed the position of assistant adjutant general in November 2018, and is responsible for directing the Ohio Air National Guard’s day-to-day operations and administration, and establishing policy to ensure mission readiness of personnel in four flying wings and several support units. Camp is currently dual-hatted, as he also serves as the Air National Guard assistant to the director of operations at the U.S. Transportation Command, a role in which he advises on mobilization policies and procedures for worldwide airlift, air refueling, aeromedical evacuation and contingency response operations affecting over 35,000 members of the Air National Guard.



“I’m extremely humbled to be here and I have a lot of people who have helped me along the way to thank,” Camp said. “Trust is to me the new currency of leadership and I appreciate the trust you have all put in me.”