Shappee Named NAVFAC Pacific 2020 Sailor of the Year

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest Commanding Officer Capt. Ben Miller announced Engineering Aide First Class (EA1) Jason Shappee as Fiscal Year 2020 Sailor of the Year during a command all hands call Jan. 13.

Shappee was selected as Sailor of the Year for NAVFAC Northwest and subsequently for NAVFAC Pacific last month.

“Petty Officer Shappee represents the best from among an outstanding group of Sailors stationed throughout the entire NAVFAC Pacific area of operations, spanning from the U.S. west coast all the way to the Indian Ocean,” said Miller. “Not only does he lead by example each day, he demonstrates a genuine dedication to the success of his Sailors, his shipmates, and the U.S. Navy mission.”

As leading petty officer for Public Works Department (PWD) Kitsap, Shappee led 19 sailors in support of 155 Navy commands. His group, known as Self-Help Seabees, completed 11 construction projects and 145 shop requests valued at $143,000.

“The award is an honor for not just me but the entire Self-Help team,” said Shappee. “[They are] getting recognized for all their hard work here in the Pacific Northwest.”

In 2020, Shappee also completed dozens of hours of community service including projects for Habitat for Humanity, Clear Creek Elementary School and Salish Tribes. As Naval Base Kitsap First Class Petty Officer Association Vice-President, he has a strong reputation for mentoring and developing more junior sailors to excel.

Shappee is now considered for NAVFAC Sailor of the Year.

NAVFAC delivers and maintains quality, sustainable facilities, acquires and manages capabilities for the Navy's expeditionary combat forces, provides contingency engineering response, and enables energy security and environmental stewardship.

