Two Airmen closed 2020 as TEC fourth-quarter awardees

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. – The Air National Guard's training and education center in East Tennessee released two names Friday, January 15, as its 2020, fourth-quarter senior NCO and NCO awardees.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Cook, a professional military education instructor, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trevon Cannon, a public affairs specialist, were selected for their leadership, job performance, and whole-Airmen concepts from October 1 to December 31.



"Please join me in congratulating these outstanding performers," said Colonel Lozano in his weekly video message to the staff. "We are very proud of you."



NCO of the Quarter



Supervisors reported that Sergeant Cannon initiated communications with a virtual reality developer to increase knowledge of TEC's future capabilities. The effort put TEC University on track to innovate through VR products. He produced and edited a TEC year-in-review video highlighting the detachment's accomplishments during the pandemic and boosted awareness of its mission.



Sergeant Cannon produced and recorded two broadcasts for the 134th Air Refueling Wing that enabled communications for its commander during restrictive health protection conditions and telework. The effort enhanced TEC's relationship with the wing as its base host. He also assisted the Lankford EPME Center in two virtual enlisted PME graduations in the Airman leadership school and NCO academy. The Livestreamed events showcased the accomplishments of 725 Airmen and received 8,400 views online.



The public affairs Staff Sergeant served some of the quarter to facilitate and produce a virtual concert for the Air National Guard Band of the South. His public affairs expertise with that base unit helped increase community engagement and entertained 128,000 viewers. Supervisors called Sergeant Cannon an exemplary team player who exhibits a consistent, monumental work ethic with a broadcast knowledge that increased production quality.



Senior NCO of the Quarter



Supervisors reported that Sergeant Cook authored a rewrite and restructured 21 course hours in four EPME products, which enabled the U.S. Air Force Barnes Center for Enlisted Education and fortified deployment preparations for more than 400 Airmen. He realigned EPME's virtual operations by modifying 113 lesson objectives that created a six-week course template. The effort reduced the instructor's preparation times by 50 percent. He also mentored 30 total force NCOs and instructed 239 curriculum hours with 180 assignments. It awarded 150 community college credit hours that developed the U.S. Air Force's future senior NCOs.



Supervisors called Sergeant Cook a curriculum subject matter expert and Barnes Center liaison who helped develop virtual in-residence-remote EPME delivery for an on-time launch that unified seven EPME centers across the total force. He created a professional development initiative, oversaw virtual meetings, and fostered professional growth and leadership proficiency for 25 personnel. He was an active member of TEC's intramural teams and competed in eight community, adult-league softball games, and in three skills events, that increased morale and promoted TEC's unity.



Quarterly awardees receive recognition at the following commander's call, an award plaque, and other honors.



(Supervisor award packages contributed to this report.)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 11:38 Story ID: 387151 Location: LOUISVILLE, TN, US Hometown: KNOXVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Two Airmen closed 2020 as TEC fourth-quarter awardees, by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.