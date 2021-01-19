In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command forces conducted two airstrikes in the vicinities of Jamaame and Deb Scinnele, Somalia Jan. 19, 2021.



Initial assessments indicate the strikes killed three al-Shabaab operatives.



The command’s initial assessment is that no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this operation.



“These strikes targeted known al-Shabaab leaders involved in IED facilitation, fighter training, and attack planning,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dagvin Anderson, Joint Task Force-Quartz commander. “Striking these leaders disrupts al-Shabaab’s ability to attack our partners and indiscriminately kill innocent civilians with improvised explosive devices. We are working closely with our Somali partners to support their operations against al-Shabaab, protect their people, and provide governance.”



Joint Task Force - Quartz operations support U.S. Africa Command and international efforts that promote a peaceful and stable Somalia. Violent extremist organizations like al-Shabaab present long-term threats to U.S. and regional interests.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 11:35 Story ID: 387150 Location: SO Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Africa Command forces conduct two strikes on al-Shabaab operatives, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.