Fort Polk honors 80 years of successful training

FORT POLK, La., — The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk’s 80th birthday ceremony was held at the Fort Polk Museum Jan. 14. State, local and Fort Polk leadership, along with members of the Fort Polk community, gathered to celebrate the installation’s history from Jan. 10, 1941 — the day Camp Polk was established — to today.

Throughout those 80 years, Fort Polk has continued its mission to train Soldiers for every major war and conflict the United States has faced.

Brig. Gen. David S. Doyle, JRTC and Fort Polk commanding general, was the guest speaker at the event.

Doyle said Fort Polk Soldiers were proud to serve at an installation with such a rich history — one that has been at the forefront of the Army’s premier training for 80 years.

“Today, we recognize the JRTC and Fort Polk legacy of training the men and women in uniform who have served our Army and our nation throughout the last 80 years,” he said.

Doyle touched on Fort Polk’s impact on training Soldiers during the Louisiana Maneuvers as they prepared for World War II, then the Korean and Vietnam wars up through Sept. 11, 2001 and beyond.

Doyle said the Joint Readiness Training Center moved from Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, to Fort Polk in 1993, thus beginning the installation’s modern and current role as the Army’s premier Combat Training Center.

“The overarching theme of the JRTC is that ‘we want our Soldiers’ worst day to be here, rather than in a combat theater,’ — a reminder that Fort Polk’s mission endures now — and has since 1941,” he said.

“As the Army prepares to face the challenges related to potential large scale combat operations, Fort Polk is adapting — adjusting how we prepare rotational units and continuing the mission to support deployable forces from the XVIII Airborne Corps, III Corps and the Army’s Medical Command.”

Beyond training Soldiers, Doyle said Fort Polk honors communities throughout Louisiana who have supported the Army from the Louisiana Maneuvers to today’s operations.

“This celebration is for you, too. Your patriotism and the caring you’ve shown to our Soldiers and Families for 80 years, has helped us grow and maintain the JRTC and Fort Polk’s reputation for excellence,” he said. “Thank you to our service members and the community. You have helped ensure that Camp Polk, and now Fort Polk, is a thriving installation focused on people first and preparing to fight and win in combat.”

Chuck Owens, Louisiana state representative, District 30, said Fort Polk and its mission is a reflection of the stability of our community, state and nation.

“We appreciate Fort Polk and everything they do,” he said.

Tiffany Koch, Fort Polk’s school liaison officer, said children who live in the area will study World War II and the Vietnam war, but may not realize the impact Fort Polk had on the Soldiers fighting in those conflicts.

“A ceremony highlighting 80 years of Fort Polk history is important because learning that history preserves interest in the area and improves the support and partnership between the installation and the Families in our community,” she said.

Mike Reese, Louisiana state senator for District 30, said he thinks it’s tremendously important to pause and recognize the 80th anniversary of Fort Polk.

“You have to think back to the local community’s contribution to the creation of Fort Polk and honor our heritage Families that vacated their property as Fort Polk stood up. They did so out of patriotism to their country and support for our military,” he said.

“Our local community has great pride in what Fort Polk represents, the work that they do here to train and the history and linkage we have between the community and foundation of this installation.”

Reese said the military today does exactly what they were engaged to do in 1941 — train the nation’s service men and women so that they are successful defending freedom around the world.

“In those 80 years, there has been immense sacrifice, not only by the community but also the Soldiers that train and put their life on the line to defend our freedom,” he said.

Keith Lewing, Anacoco mayor, and his spouse, Carol, toured the museum after the conclusion of the ceremony.

As they walked through the museum, viewing pictures and pieces of Fort Polk’s past, Lewing said it reminded him that the installation has been a part of his life since he was a small child.

“I remember my dad talking about Fort Polk during one of its closures. He said Leesville was a ghost town, which goes to show the positive financial impact the post has on our communities,” he said. “Once they reopened, I worked at Fort Polk as a young man.”

Lewing said Fort Polk is simply the centerpiece of the surrounding community.

“Soldiers get the best training here, and 80 years of tremendous history proves it,” he said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 10:02 Story ID: 387135 Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Polk honors 80 years of successful training, by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.