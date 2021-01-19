Proof of negative COVID-19 test required for all air passengers arriving in the U.S.

WIESBADEN, Germany – Travelers to the United States, including Americans, will face yet another COVID-19 travel requirement beginning Jan. 26, 2021; proof of a negative COVID-19 test result.



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued an order, which requires all air passengers arriving in the U.S. from a foreign country to get tested for COVID-19 infection no more than three days before the flight’s departure. Additionally, proof of a negative result or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 before boarding the flight is required.



The CDC’s website states that testing before travelling can reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Passengers can get tested locally in an official testing center or at the airport at which they begin their journey.



According to the U.S. Consulate General Frankfurt, travelers can find all of the latest information on travel to the United States at https://travel.state.gov as well as on the CDC’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/testing-air-travel.html. It is recommended to check back frequently as information and rules change frequently.



A spokesperson from the U.S. Consulate General Frankfurt also said that there is no list of recommended testing centers. “Travelers are free to choose whichever company they would like,” they said. “Tests are offered at the Frankfurt airport and in locations around Germany. The State of Hessen has a webpage (German Only) which can help you find a corona test center.”



The city of Wiesbaden recommends getting tested at the Rhein Main Congress Center (RMCC) on Friedrich-Ebert-Allee in Wiesbaden. The chief of the Wiesbaden citizen affairs office, Carl-Michael Baum explained that this was because the RMCC testing center is for people who do not have any symptoms. “You can go there without a prior appointment,” he said, “but you can also schedule an appointment and pay online. The other testing centers in Wiesbaden are only for people who have a doctor’s referral.”



The testing center at the RMCC offers services in several different languages, including English, but only accepts credit or debit card payments. “The same operator has another testing station at the Frankfurt International Airport,” said Baum.



Additionally, a list of recommended testing centers in and around Wiesbaden can be found at https://www.wiesbaden.de/leben-in-wiesbaden/gesundheit/gesundheitsfoerderung/corona-reise-und-quarantaene.php.



The CDC explains on their website that air passengers are required to get a viral test, (a test for current infection) within the 3 days before their flight to the U.S. departs and to provide written documentation of the test results to the airline. Additionally travelers who have already recovered from a COVID-19 infection are also required to provide written documentation of having recovered from the infection. Airlines must confirm the negative test result for all passengers or documentation of recovery before boarding. The website states that if a passenger does not provide documentation of a negative test or recovery, or chooses not to take a test, the airline must deny boarding to the passenger. Additionally, the CDC recommends to stay home for at least 7 days, even with a negative test result.

