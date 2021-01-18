Photo Essay: Fort McCoy garrison commander takes plunge during cold-water immersion familiarization

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss participates in a cold-water...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss participates in a cold-water immersion familiarization event Jan. 15, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Poss was learning about this training event that is part of the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC). In the training, a large hole is cut in the ice at the lake by CWOC staff, then a safe and planned regimen is followed to allow each participant to jump into the icy water. Emergency-response personnel are also nearby in case they’re needed. As each student took the plunge into the icy-cold water, making sure they also went under water, their reaction was immediate. CWOC students are also trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss participated in a cold-water immersion familiarization event Jan. 15, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Poss was learning about this training event that is part of the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC).



In the training, a large hole is cut in the ice at the lake by CWOC staff, then a safe and planned regimen is followed to allow each participant to jump into the icy water, CWOC instructors said.



Emergency-response personnel are also nearby in case they’re needed.



As each student took the plunge into the icy-cold water, making sure they also went under water, their reaction was immediate.



CWOC students are also trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear, instructors said.



Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment.



