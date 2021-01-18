Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Africa Command forces conduct strike on al-Shabaab compound

    SOMALIA

    01.18.2021

    Joint Task Force-Quartz

    In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command forces conducted one airstrike in the vicinity of Tiyeeglow, Somalia Jan. 18, 2021.

    Initial assessments indicate the strike destroyed one al-Shabaab compound.

    The command’s initial assessment is that no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this operation.

    “Al-Shabaab has carried out deadly suicide and terror attacks in Somalia including the recent attack targeting Danab leadership as well as recent bombing campaigns that have displaced thousands of Somali civilians. We will continue to support our partners and disrupt al-Shabaab’s efforts,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dagvin Anderson, Joint Task Force - Quartz commander. “Our strike today combined with our partners’ efforts helps keep these violent extremists at bay.”

    Joint Task Force - Quartz operations support U.S. Africa Command and international efforts that promote a peaceful and stable Somalia. Violent extremist organizations like al-Shabaab present long-term threats to U.S. and regional interests.

