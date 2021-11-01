AFN Airing Extensive Inauguration Coverage

AFN|news is airing continuous coverage of the inauguration of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. as the 46th president of the United States, beginning Wednesday.



Live coverage begins with NBC’s Today Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. Central Europe Time (CET) 9 p.m. Japan Korea Time (JKT).



The swearing-in of the new president is planned for 6 p.m. CET Jan. 20/2 a.m. JKT Jan. 21. The inauguration takes place at its traditional location on the U.S. Capitol steps.



Other scheduled events include: a wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton; the traditional presidential pass-in-review inspection of troops at the Capitol’s east front; a ceremonial escort to the White House by representatives of each armed service and a televised “virtual parade.” The virtual parade replaces the customary parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, and features "diverse, dynamic" performances in communities across the country.



Instead of the traditional inaugural balls, the day concludes with the star-studded 90-minute special, Celebrating America, hosted by Tom Hanks. It airs live on AFN|news at 2:30 a.m. CET/10:30 a.m. JKT. The program features performances by Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Foo Fighters, Ant Clemons, John Legend and Bruce Springsteen. Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will join Hanks to introduce segments of the broadcast.



All of the day’s events carry the theme, “America United.”



Inauguration coverage will come from a variety of U.S. network sources. For a complete schedule of all of AFN’s programming go to http://myafn.dodmedia.osd.mil/.

