Lithuanian military cadets get inside look at lives of Troopers

PABRADE, Lithuania – Lithuanian military cadets got an inside look at the life of a U.S. 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment Trooper during a Jan. 15, 2021, video teleconference. Unable to meet in person, a panel of five Troopers digitally met approximately 10 cadets and the commander of the General Povilas Plechavicius Cadet Lyceum located in Lithuania’s second largest city, Kaunas.



“Greetings everyone, I’m Capt. Swafford. I'm glad we are getting the chance to meet and greet everyone and tell you about our organization,” said Capt. Spenser Swafford, 2-8 Cav. Reg. fire support officer and event co-coordinator. “If any cadets have questions, please stop us and we will be happy to answer any of your questions.”



The VTC started with a brief history of 2-8 Cav. Reg. beginning with the battalion’s establishment in 1866 in Angel Island, California.



Spc. Joshua Kerr, a tanker assigned to Alpha Company, was the first to brief his job as a loader for the regiment’s premiere battlefield weapon system, the M1 Abrams Tank.



“I load 120 mm rounds into the Abrams main gun,” Kerr said. “I also do everything I can to take care of the tank. As a tanker you live on a tank, you eat and sleep there. It’s like your house and you have to take care of it.”



Kerr also explained the challenges the Abrams crews experience with the tank in extreme cold and talked about the joy he experiences when being able to fire the Abrams.



Staff Sgt. Nathan Bagley, a mechanized infantry platoon sergeant assigned to Cobra Company, 2-8 Cav. Reg., talked to the cadets about life as an infantryman.



“I’ve been in the Army for a little over six years and I have done many fun things,” Bagley said. “I’m a platoon sergeant right now with 2-8 Cav. Reg. and my main responsibilities are taking care of my Troopers. I’m in charge of about 39 people right now and I try to teach them everything I know.”



Bagley continued to explain how infantrymen support heavy fighting vehicles such as the Abrams and Bradley Fighting Vehicles on the battlefield. He explained to the cadets how infantrymen often “dismount” from those vehicles to provide security on the ground.



“How is it for you in the cold and the snow here?” asked a cadet.



“It was quite a shock when we landed here,” replied Kerr. “It is cold. It’s quite an experience here that you wouldn’t be able to get back in the states. I did enjoy seeing snow for the first time in my life.”



Cadets also asked questions of how U.S. forces were received when they arrived in Lithuania, is it possible to have fun with a tank in the snow, are U.S Forces enjoying Lithuania, have U.S. forces learned anything new from Lithuania’s army, and what paramilitary organizations are in the U.S.?



The VTC ended with future plans to meet again in person once COVID-19 infection rates drop further and restrictions are eased.