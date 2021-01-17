HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania National Guard members supported Capitol Police and Pennsylvania State Police at the state capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., on Jan. 17, 2021.



Over 400 Pa. Guard members were put on state active duty orders to support the safety and security efforts within the commonwealth that coincide with the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.



“I will not allow what happened at our nation’s capital to happen here. That is why I am taking the necessary measures to ensure everyone’s safety and security across our great commonwealth,” Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said.



“Assisting and supporting local authorities during times of need is one of the core missions of the National Guard,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general. “The men and women of the Pennsylvania National Guard are trained and prepared to ensure our citizens and infrastructure are safe and protected.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2021 Date Posted: 01.18.2021 10:19 Story ID: 387099 Location: HARRISBURG, PA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pa. National Guard supports authorities in Harrisburg, by SFC Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.