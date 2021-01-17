Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pa. National Guard supports authorities in Harrisburg

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Keeler | A Soldier from 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, Pennsylvania National Guard,...... read more read more

    HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Keeler 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard

    HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania National Guard members supported Capitol Police and Pennsylvania State Police at the state capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., on Jan. 17, 2021.

    Over 400 Pa. Guard members were put on state active duty orders to support the safety and security efforts within the commonwealth that coincide with the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.

    “I will not allow what happened at our nation’s capital to happen here. That is why I am taking the necessary measures to ensure everyone’s safety and security across our great commonwealth,” Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said.

    “Assisting and supporting local authorities during times of need is one of the core missions of the National Guard,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general. “The men and women of the Pennsylvania National Guard are trained and prepared to ensure our citizens and infrastructure are safe and protected.”

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 10:19
    Location: HARRISBURG, PA, US 
