Pa. Air Guard leaders encourage Airmen to opt in to COVID-19 vaccine

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG) senior leaders are encouraging Airmen across the commonwealth to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when the vaccine is offered to them.



"At the present time, this is a personal decision for our Airmen, but I strongly encourage Airmen to do as I have done and trust the science and make a decision to receive the vaccine when offered to them," said Brig. Gen. Michael Regan, PAANG commander. "Making the choice to vaccinate ensures your fellow wingmen are protected and allows each and every one of us who signed up to serve remain always ready and always there."



With the vaccine beginning to roll out to units across the state, some Airmen are making important decisions on whether or not to vaccinate based on rumors and misinformation.



"There is a lot of information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine circulating on social media and the internet with no basis in fact," said Col. Ryan Harris, PAANG state Air surgeon. "I encourage each of our Airmen to educate yourselves on these vaccines. Our providers and medics are committed to providing our fellow Airmen with the most accurate information to help them make the appropriate decision."



In a Jan. 14 article, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general also reinforced the importance of receiving the vaccine.



"I highly encourage every Soldier and Airman in the Pennsylvania National Guard to consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them," said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general. "This is about protecting our team, our teammates, our mission and our families and communities."



Airmen looking for accurate and science-based information are encouraged to view the Pennsylvania National Guard COVID-19 Vaccine Fact Sheet at: https://www.pa.ng.mil/Portals/36/PNG%20COVID%20vaccine%20fact%20sheet.pdf.



Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccine can be found on the CDC website at: http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html.

