Guam Guard Sends Troops to the Capitol

Photo By Mark Scott | The main body of the Guam National Guard's Capitol Response Mission departs from the A.B. Won Pat International Airport on Jan. 17. The platoon-sized unit will join 20,000 Guard troops from all 54 states and territories in safeguarding the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration.

Volunteers from the Guam National Guard departed from the A.B. Won Pat International Airport in Tamuning this morning, en route to Washington, D.C. in support of the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.



Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, and the command team of the Guam National Guard were in attendance to wish the troops well at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport.



"Thank you, and thank you to your families, for supporting you in stepping up to the task. Please go forth to our nation's capital and protect our democracy, our freedom, and our security. On behalf of the people of Guam and as your commander-in-chief, we wish you the best, we wish you safety, and our prayers are that you come home safely to us," said Leon Guerrero.



The platoon-sized element of approximately 30 Soldiers will join 20,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from all 54 states and territories, set to perform security functions in and around the Capitol over the coming days. Guam is the most geographically remote contingent to send support to this mission.