Additional Pa. Guard members mobilized for inauguration, Commonwealth support

Photo By Master Sgt. George Roach | Solders of the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 2nd Squadron, 104th Cavalry Regiment,...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. George Roach | Solders of the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 2nd Squadron, 104th Cavalry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, help maintain security perimeters near the U.S. Capitol building in the lead up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration around Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. George Roach) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Over 1,400 additional Pennsylvania National Guard members have been activated in support of the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration and to provide security in Pennsylvania.



They join over 1,000 PNG members who were activated Jan. 7 to provide support to the inauguration in Washington, D.C.



An additional 1,000 Soldiers and Airmen will deploy to Washington for inauguration support, and another 450 will provide security in Pennsylvania.



“As the number of Guard forces from around the country continues to build in Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania is now sending an additional 1,000 of its Guard members to help ensure the safe and peaceful inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a news release. “By having one of the largest Guards in the nation, the Pennsylvania Guard has the trained resources needed to respond to concurrent missions within our commonwealth, across our nation and overseas.”



The PNG members who have been put on state active duty in Pennsylvania are supporting safety and security efforts in Harrisburg and elsewhere in the Keystone State that coincide with the inauguration.



“I will not allow what happened at our nation’s capital to happen here,” Wolf said. “That is why I am taking the necessary measures to ensure everyone’s safety and security across our great commonwealth. The Pennsylvania National Guard’s presence around our State Capital and surrounding community will enhance law enforcement’s ability to provide continued public safety and critical infrastructure security during these unprecedented times.”



Pennsylvania has the second largest National Guard in the country with over 18,000 members located in more than 80 armories and readiness centers statewide.



In addition to the more than 2,400 Soldiers and Airmen activated for inauguration support, the Pa. National Guard currently also has more than 1,000 Soldiers deployed to the Middle East and about 300 members supporting COVID-19 missions in Pennsylvania.



“Assisting and supporting local authorities during times of need is one of the core missions of the National Guard,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general. “The men and women of the Pennsylvania National Guard are trained and prepared to ensure our citizens and infrastructure are safe and protected.”



The Defense Department has agreed to provide up to 25,000 service members to support the inauguration. The National Guard is providing security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through the inauguration.



"Our National Guard soldiers and airmen are set around the city to protect our nation's Capital," said Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau. "At the same time we have thousands around the country supporting COVID operations, Operation Warp Speed, and a multitude of soldiers and airmen are deployed overseas supporting combat operations."