Denzel Washington, Michael B. Jordan wrap filming at NTC and Fort Irwin

Oscar Award-winning performer, Denzel Washington and actor Michael B. Jordan wrapped up filming for a movie at the National Training Center and Fort Irwin in December 2020 and had a holiday greeting for soldiers, families and civilians.



“I want to say Happy Holidays to the U.S. Army, from me and DW,” Jordan said in the video recorded at the NTC. “We appreciate all you guys do, all your service, all your sacrifice. Thanks to all the freedoms that you allow us to have.”



Washington added, “We love you, we respect you, we’re doing our best to honor you. God Bless you and have a safe and happy holiday. We’ll see you at the movies.”



Washington is no stranger to NTC, as some of his training for his 1996 movie, “Courage Under Fire,” also took place at NTC.



The Office of Secretary of Defense agreed to support the filming of “A Journal for Jordan,” which was written by Academy Award nominee Virgil Williams and based on Dana Canedy’s New York Times best-selling memoir, which was published in 2008. It tells the story of Pulitzer Prize winner Canedy’s relationship with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, who served at NTC in the Operations Group.



“We were fortunate to host Denzel Washington and his team at the request of the Army,” NTC Commanding General, Brig. Gen. David Lesperance said. “Command Sgt. Maj. Justice and I are grateful that he and his team were willing to dedicate so much time with our community members while they were here.”



The U.S. Army Office of the Chief of Public Affairs (OCPA) requested NTC and Fort Irwin as a potential filming location earlier in 2020 and Washington participated in a site visit, where he also made time to meet and greet with leaders, Soldiers and hundreds of community members for several hours over two days in September 2020.



During all community engagements, physical distancing and COVID-19 mitigation measures were in place, in accordance with safety and health precautions for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Stay tuned for more details and stories throughout the year about NTC’s roles in the filming.

