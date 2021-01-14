Aviation, Missile Center director departs

Photo By Amy Tolson | Dr. Juanita M. Christensen, executive director of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities...... read more read more Photo By Amy Tolson | Dr. Juanita M. Christensen, executive director of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center, conducts a mentoring session for the AUM Foundation's Pathway 2 Success program. "Part of this is to give you insight into the Army, and what we do on the civilian side, and to open up your breadth of understanding about what types of job opportunities are out there," Christensen said. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Dr. Juanita M. Christensen is bidding farewell to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center.



Christensen has been selected as the new deputy chief of staff for logistics, facilities and environmental, G-4, at the Army Materiel Command, effective Jan. 17, marking an end to her tenure as the DEVCOM Aviation & Missile Center executive director.



“I have had a wonderful experience and time here,” Christensen said. “It’s a challenge where I’m going; it will broaden me. I’m looking forward to it.”



Since November 2017, Christensen has led the Army’s research and development focal point for advanced technology in aviation and missile systems. Her tenure was a time of great change for the organization; not only did it change names – the center is formerly known as the Aviation & Missile Research, Development and Engineering Center – but it also transitioned from the Army Materiel Command to the Army Futures Command.



“Under her leadership, the AvMC team made immeasurable contributions to Army Modernization in support of Future Vertical Lift, Air & Missile Defense and Long Range Precision Fires; just to name a few,” said DEVCOM Commander Maj. Gen. John George in a letter to the workforce.



The center also realigned from five directorates to three, instituted a brand new Other Transaction Authority Agreement for the Aviation & Missile Technology Consortium, conducted new engagements with academic partners, and went to maximum telework due to COVID-19.



“What has remained the same is that this organization still provides an excellence in engineering,” Christensen said. “We have morphed to deal with the changes that faced this organization, and we did those changes professionally, technically and successfully. At the heart of who we are, we are still the provider for aviation and missile life cycle engineering, and research and development. And that is what we should be proud of and remain proud of.”



Jeffrey Langhout, director of the DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center, will succeed Christensen.



“AvMC is in good hands,” Christensen said. “Mr. Langhout knows this center. He has a love and a passion for this organization.”



