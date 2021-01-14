NAVFAC Southwest Awards $750 Million For Waterfront Facilities Construction, Renovation, Repair

SAN DIEGO – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest awarded a multiple award, $750 million maximum value construction contract, Jan. 14 in San Diego, for new construction, repair, and renovation of waterfront facilities at various government installations located in Southwest’s Area of Responsibility (AOR).



Contractors awarded the firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity contract includes joint venture DoD Marine Constructors of Napa, Calif., Dutra Group of San Rafael, Calif., joint venture Granite-Healy Tibbitts of Watsonville, Calif., Marathon Construction Corp. of Lakeside, Calif., R.E. Staite Engineering Inc. of San Diego, Reyes Construction Inc. of Pomona, Calif., Manson Construction Co. of Seattle, Wash., and TNT Constructors of Bremerton, Wash.



“We are excited to award the new Waterfront MACC to these eight contractors to include two small businesses,” said Shane Mahelona, NAVFAC Southwest contract specialist. “This MACC will continue to provide waterfront construction, repair, and renovation work that will greatly enhance and support the mission readiness capabilities of our Navy fleet.”



The contract work provides for new construction, repair, and renovation of waterfront structures and dredging within the North American Industry Classification System Code 237990, by design-build or design-bid-build. Types of projects may include dredging and disposal, piers, wharves, quay walls, bulkheads, relieving platforms, cellular structures, dry docks/caissons, break waters, fixed moorings, docks and marinas, pile driving, primary and secondary fender systems, sheet piles, and sea walls.





NAVFAC Southwest’s AOR includes California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico. The terms of the contracts are not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of winter 2026. Fiscal year 2021 operation and maintenance (O&M), Navy contract funds in the amount of $5,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. NAVFAC Southwest is the contracting activity.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.15.2021 14:46 Story ID: 387044 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Southwest Awards $750 Million For Waterfront Facilities Construction, Renovation, Repair, by Mario Icari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.