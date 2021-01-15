SUBFOR Announces 2020 Junior Officers of the Year

Commander, Submarine Forces announced the winners of the 2020 Junior Officer of the Year (JOOY) competition, Jan. 8.



"Bravo Zulu to all junior officers who were nominated and selected," said Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, Submarine Forces. "The competition this year was intense, and I am extremely proud of these outstanding undersea warriors.”



The JOOY program gives special recognition to those junior officers of the Submarine Force, to include submarine tenders, who demonstrate superior seamanship, management, leadership and tactical and technical knowledge. Recognition as a JOOY is based on squadron-wide and tender competition.



The winners are:

- Lt. John B. Camuso, USS Minnesota (SSN 783), Commander, Commander, Submarine Squadron 4, Groton, Connecticut

- Lt. Molly C. McNamara, USS John Warner (SSN 785), Commander, Submarine Squadron 6, Norfolk

- Lt. Joshua L. Steves, USS Providence (SSN 719), Commander, Submarine Squadron 12, Groton, Connecticut

- Lt. Haley E. Bonner, USS Georgia (SSGN 729) (Blue), Commander, Submarine Squadron 16, Kings Bay, Georgia

- Lt. Thomas F. Gruebl, USS Alaska (Gold) (SSBN 732), Commander, Submarine Squadron 20, Kings Bay, Georgia

- Lt. Rebecca A. Greenberg, USS Mississippi (SSN 782), Commander, Submarine Squadron 1, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

- Lt. Sean F. Reilly, USS Connecticut (SSN 22), Commander, Submarine Development Squadron 5, Bangor, Washington

- Lt. Aaron M. Sims, USS Jefferson City (SSN 759), Commander, Submarine Squadron 7, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

- Lt. Scott T. Chrisfield, USS Hampton (SSN 767), Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, San Diego

- Lt. Matthew A. Flores, USS Asheville (SSN 758), Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, Guam

- Lt. David M. Gordeuk, USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) (Blue), Commander, Submarine Squadron 17, Bangor, Washington

- Lt. j.g. Daniel S. Yassuda, Michigan (SSGN 727) (Blue), Commander, Submarine Squadron 19, Bangor, Washington

- Lt. Denealia C. Peterson, USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Commander, Submarine Group 7, Yokosuka, Japan



“Every Junior Officer of the Year should be proud of their lasting contributions to the Submarine Force,” Caudle said. “They demonstrated unparalleled leadership, superior technical expertise, and unmatched tactical prowess.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.15.2021 14:35 Story ID: 387043 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SUBFOR Announces 2020 Junior Officers of the Year, by Holly Carey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.