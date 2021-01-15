DTRA continues KZ30 Campaign

FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA –The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) continues its year-long communications campaign, “Securing Semipalatinsk: Nuclear Weapons Heritage, Non-Proliferation Legacy,” highlighting the Cooperative Threat Reduction program’s partnership with the Republic of Kazakhstan’s National Nuclear Center to eliminate abandoned nuclear weapons testing infrastructure, identify and secure vulnerable nuclear materials, and leverage the former Semipalatinsk Test Site to advance a shared goal of nuclear non-proliferation.



Throughout the year we will share a series of videos, conversations and other media, including previously unreleased materials and insights from many personnel who were directly involved. This week’s release includes video related to the nuclear weapons heritage of Semipalatinsk, as well as a podcast conversation between DTRA Director Mr. Vayl Oxford and Ambassador (ret.) Ms. Laura Holgate to discuss Semipalatinsk as a United States national security arena.



Products will be shared via DTRA’s social media platforms, @DODDTRA on Twitter, Instragram, and YouTube and ‘Defense Threat Reduction Agency’ on Facebook and LinkedIn using the hashtags #SecuringSemipalatinsk and #CTR30, and will be accesbile via DTRA’s website at https://www.dtra.mil/about/events.



