MARMC Delivers to Ships in the Bubble

Photo By Hendrick Dickson | 201229-N-KP445-1056: NORFOLK, VA (Dec. 29, 2020) Chief (Select) Machinist's Mate Christopher Miller, a Loveland, Colorado native and Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Sean Sprigg, a Mays Landing, New Jersey native; both assigned to Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), use an Ultraviolet C (UV-C) conveyor to disinfect a repaired piece of piping before delivering it to the ship. The UV-C conveyor is a prototype built by the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Naval COVID-19 Rapid Response Team (NCR2T) launched earlier this year to identify technologies and methods to sanitize surfaces and prevent the spread of COVID-19. MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Hendrick L. Dickson/Released).

The COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s (MARMC) ability to provide services to ships that are within their deployment window, when crew movement is the most restricted.



Using traditional sanitation tools, Ultraviolet (UV) C equipment and contactless delivery, MARMC has been able to continuously deliver maintenance support to ships without breaking their all-important pre-deployment bubble.



Navy guidance requires ship crews to operate under restriction of movement (ROM) sequester procedures 14-days ahead of deployments to mitigate the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak and ensure they are able to maintain their operational commitments. The sequester limits interaction of MARMC personnel during a crucial period when final ship repairs are completed prior to deployment.



Last year, MARMC received five UV-C wands, two UV-C conveyors and three Rapid UV-C Disinfector units, all prototypes built by the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Naval COVID-19 Rapid Response Team (NCR2T) to identify technologies and methods to sanitize surfaces and prevent the spread of COVID-19.



While chemical cleaning remains the primary mode of sanitation, MARMC uses the UV-C equipment as a secondary method of disinfectant for parts going to ships operating in the pre-deployment bubble. Before anything is sent back, it is run through the conveyor or scanned with the wand and bubble wrapped, then delivered on the pier without physical contact between the MARMC personnel and the crew.



“The services we provide to the fleet are invaluable to our deploying units and we have to be able to support them while mitigating the effects COVID-19 could cause,” said MARMC Commanding Officer Capt. Tim Barney. “That requires us to use every tool at our disposal to ensure we are able to continue to fix ships, while not jeopardizing the safety of the crew.”



Many hospitals use UV-C light to disinfect rooms and sanitize circulating air in ventilation ducts. The technology is also commonly used at water purification facilities. At a time when the spread of COVID-19 is reaching its peak - for the second time in 2020, use of these technologies along with other guidelines could be part of the key to finally suppressing the spread.



“We think this type of technology can be a beneficial tool when used in conjunction with standard hygiene practices,” said MARMC Safety Department Head Frank Walker. “We are still following CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines daily here at MARMC, which means daily cleaning and wearing a mask at all times and maintaining social distancing. These safety precautions are being communicated to help ensure MARMC personnel are protected from accidental COVID-19 exposure and this NAVSEA pilot program technology is evaluating the effectiveness of UV-C to eradicate biological contaminants.”