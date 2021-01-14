Alaska National Guard Adjutant General enlists son into 168th Wing

Photo By Edward Eagerton | George Saxe, son of Brig. Gen. Torrence Saxe, Adjutant General of the Alaska National...... read more read more Photo By Edward Eagerton | George Saxe, son of Brig. Gen. Torrence Saxe, Adjutant General of the Alaska National Guard, signs his enlistment contract after his father enlisted him into the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard in a brief enlistment ceremony on Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 14. George, a senior at Eagle River High School, enlisted as an Aerospace Ground Equipment specialist, and will begin training after he graduates high school. AGE specialists are responsible for maintaining and repairing the equipment that supplies electricity, hydraulic pressure and air pressure to the planes they are charged with maintaining. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edward Eagerton) see less | View Image Page

Brig. Gen. Torrence Saxe, Adjutant General of the Alaska National Guard, enlisted his son, George Saxe, into the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, in a brief enlistment ceremony on Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 14.



George, a senior at Eagle River High School, enlisted as an Aerospace Ground Equipment specialist, and will begin training after he graduates high school. AGE specialists are responsible for maintaining and repairing the equipment that supplies electricity, hydraulic pressure and air pressure to the planes they are charged with maintaining.



“I’ve been looking forward to enlisting my whole life,” said George just before taking the enlistment oath, beginning his military career at the rank of Airman Basic.



His father explained that not only are they family, but that he was entering into a larger family upon enlisting.



“This is your extended family now, and I’m incredibly proud to see you take this step in your life,” said his father.



This enlistment marked the second time that Brig. Gen. Saxe enlisted one of his children into the Alaska Air National Guard; in 2017, when he served as the commander of the 168th Wing, he enlisted his daughter, Victoria, into the 168th Medical Group as a dental assistant. Both his son and daughter represent the fourth generation in the Saxe family to serve in the armed forces.