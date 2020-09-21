Battlefield Vegas receives prestigious ESGR Freedom Award

LAS VEGAS –The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Secretary of Defense Freedom Award ceremony culminated in its highest recognition given. Battlefield Vegas received this for their outstanding support of employees who serve in our Guard and Reserve.



The highly sought-after recognition was presented to the Veteran owned business on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. ESGR’s State Chair, Steve Seroka, presented the Freedom Award to owners Ron and Karla Cheney.



“Battlefield Vegas was awarded the Freedom Award out of roughly 2,600 nominees across the nation,” Seroka said. “The national leadership was so impressed they selected them for this amazing award.”



Battlefield Vegas is the top rated interactive entertainment venue in town and has a five star rating from over 4,500 visitors. Every year thousands of people from around the world visit the five-acre military-style complex located just a block from the strip. Guests have the opportunity to step into a realistic military setting and have the chance to shoot the largest collection of U.S. and foreign weapons available for public use in the United States. They also offer off-site outdoor training areas as well.



Ron and Karla Cheney started their small business almost nine years ago and have over 75 employees today some of which are Veterans.





Mr. and Mrs. Cheney expressed their gratitude after receiving the highest award from ESGR.



“It really means a lot to us to win this award,” Mr. Cheney said. “We never knew our staff submitted our name to ESGR, we are extremely honored.”



Mr. Cheney explained that their company not only assisted their Veterans during deployment transitions, but also provided help and comfort to the spouses and families who were at home while their loved ones were away.



“We stopped being a business a long time ago. I’m blessed to be in this position and offer our service members who deploy and their families help. Again, it’s not a work relationship it’s a family relationship.”



After receiving the Freedom Award, Mrs. Cheney expressed her gratitude and desire to do more for our Guardsmen and Reservists.



“I want to say thank you to ESGR,” Mrs. Cheney said. “They put a lot of effort into this; it is amazing and beyond words. It incentivizes me to want to do more for our service members.”



ESGR is a Department of Defense program and was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers. They assist by resolving conflicts that may arise from an employee's military commitment. The organization is supported by more than 3,600 volunteers in 54 committees located across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam-CNMI (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands), Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.



ESGR helps develop and promote supportive work environments for Service members in the Guard and Reserve components. They do this through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws.



To recognize employers who support their Guard and Reserve employees, ESGR grants a series of Department of Defense awards: Patriot Award, Spouse Patriot Award, Seven Seals Award, Above and Beyond Award, Pro Patria Award, Extraordinary Employer Support Award, and the highest honor is the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.



“Our goal is to help improve the relationship between our employers and our Guard/Reserve warriors,” Seroka said. “They face a unique challenge when they get called to duty that places a burden on their employers.”



Seroka explained the importance of recognizing employers for their unwavering support of our military members.



“We can improve that relationship between our warriors and their employers,” Seroka said. “The next time they get deployed or called to serve, the employer understands better how they are a part of our national security.”



For more information on the ESGR program please visit: https://www.esgr.mil

