Photo By Scott Rhodes | Each week we look at a historic building on Fort Riley and see what it was then and what it is now. This week we look at building 500, Summerall Hall

FORT RILEY FRIDAY BUILDING 500 JAN 15 2021



It’s #FortRileyFriday again! We’re back with your regular dose of Fort Riley history.



Today we feature a building that has been around almost as long as the post itself. It is long-recognized as a headquarters in one form or another after it began its existence as a hospital.



Summerall Hall, at 500 Huebner Rd., was constructed in 1889 to replace the first post hospital, which is now the Cavalry Museum in building 205. The original structure was a single story made of limestone which is still present as the north wing. Two three-story additions, the middle and south wings, were added in 1906 and 1909.



When a new hospital was built at Camp Whitside in 1942, Summerall Hall became the surgical annex. In 1947 it was converted for use as headquarters for the 1st Infantry Division. The Big Red One was transferred to Germany in 1996.



In 1999, the 24th Infantry Division Mech. took over Summerall Hall as its headquarters. The 1st ID again settled into the building upon its return to Fort Riley in 2006 and moved into the newly constructed building 580 in 2007. At that time, the Garrison took over Summerall Hall as its headquarters. It still serves that purpose today.



The old morgue in the basement of Summerall Hall is among the many locations on Fort Riley said to be haunted and was featured in a March 9, 2019 episode of the “Old School Paranormal” online program.