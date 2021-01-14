Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Rime ice forms at Fort McCoy — Jan. 7, 2021

    Rime ice forms at Fort McCoy in early January 2021

    An area of Fort McCoy, Wis., is shown Jan. 7, 2021, where rime ice has formed on trees......

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An area of Fort McCoy, Wis., is shown Jan. 7, 2021, where rime ice has formed on trees after freezing fog occurred.

    Rime ice forms when supercooled water liquid droplets freeze on to surfaces.

    Meteorologists distinguish between three basic types of ice forming on vertical and horizontal surfaces by deposition of supercooled water droplets.

    Rime ice first formed throughout the areas near Fort McCoy on the evening of Jan. 5, 2021, and continued for several days.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

