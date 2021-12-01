ACB 1 Completes First-Ever INSURV

NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. – Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), based in NAB, successfully completed it’s first-ever Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) on Jan. 13, 2021.

INSURV is a required materials inspection conducted every three to six years to verify U.S. Navy ships and waterborne craft are ready to conduct operations at sea. It is widely considered one of the most challenging inspections in the Navy, where a team inspects all aspects of the craft to ensure adherence to the Navy standard.

From Jan. 11-13, the inspection team, comprised of technical experts, conducted 291 checks on ACB 1’s Improved Navy Lighterage System (INLS) craft. Major components inspected were INLS power modules, beach modules and warping tugs.

ACB 1 Sailors had to immediately turn their eyes towards INSURV after completing field exercise qualification in late November. INSURV typically takes months of preparation. Their continued dedication made success possible.

“For the first time in the command’s history, we were able to successfully complete one of the most difficult and demanding inspections in the Navy,” said Capt. Daniel Cook, Commanding Officer of ACB 1. “The pride and professionalism of every Sailor that supported our preparation and execution of this major event was sensational. Overall, we did extremely well. We had the opportunity to show that we have taken great care of our equipment, and more impressively, we have demonstrated that we know our gear and are prepared to use it at a moment’s notice. I am very proud of our team!”

ACB 1 provides a ready force of ship-to-shore equipment and personnel worldwide in support of Joint Service operations.

