Independence, Missouri, native to fly B-2 Spirit stealth bomber over Arrowhead Stadium at 2021 AFC divisional playoff game

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, the commander of the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base, and Capt. Ryan Magner, a B-2 pilot with the 393rd Bomb Squadron, will fly a B-2 Spirit over the American Football Conference divisional game at 2 p.m. CST on Jan.17, at Arrowhead Stadium. The flyover will be supported by Team Whiteman maintainers launching the stealth bomber and a ground crew of pilots monitoring the flyover from the stadium.



Continuing a lasting relationship with our community partners, the Kansas City Chiefs organization, the B-2 will kick-off the playoff game with a demonstration of precision air power for the stadium and television audiences.



“Having the opportunity for Team Whiteman to participate in this flyover is a true honor. I grew up just outside of Kansas City, and I have been a life-long fan of the Kansas City Chiefs,” said Schreiner an Independence, Missouri, native. “I am happy to be a part of our continued partnership with this organization and our surrounding communities.”



The B-2 is Air Force Global Strike Command’s premier stealth asset and one of the world’s most advanced aircraft. It is operated by the 509th and 131st Bomb Wings at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, 45 miles east of Kansas City. The 509th Bomb Wing continues a legacy of excellence as we celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs historic achievement in back to back playoff games.



The ground crew pilots from Whiteman AFB will be available for media engagements and interviews at Arrowhead stadium on game day or prior. For more information, contact the 509th BW Public Affairs at 660-687-5727, emailing 509bw.public.affairs@us.af.mil or by visiting https://www.whiteman.af.mil/newsroom/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 18:04 Story ID: 386881 Location: MO, US Hometown: INDEPENDENCE, MO, US Hometown: KANSAS CITY, KS, US Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US Hometown: LEE'S SUMMIT, MO, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Independence, Missouri, native to fly B-2 Spirit stealth bomber over Arrowhead Stadium at 2021 AFC divisional playoff game, by TSgt Alexander Riedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.