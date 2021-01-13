Fort Hamilton and NYPD received Army Partnership Award

Photo By Amanda Hay-Caroffino | U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton’s partnership with the New York City Police...... read more read more Photo By Amanda Hay-Caroffino | U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton’s partnership with the New York City Police Department was selected for the 2020 Army Partnership Award. Brig. Gen.Thomas J. Tickner, Fort Hamilton’s senior responsible officer and commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division gathered before the ceremony to thank the Garrison leadership, Directorate of Emergency Services and NYPD partners. Fort Hamilton is one of 10 U.S. Army installations and their public partners selected for partnerships improving quality of life for Soldiers and their families, enhancing Army readiness and modernization capabilities, and building stronger community relationships. see less | View Image Page

FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. – U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton’s partnership with the New York City Police Department was selected for the 2020 Army Partnership Award.



Fort Hamilton is one of 10 U.S. Army installations and their public partners selected for partnerships improving quality of life for Soldiers and their families, enhancing Army readiness and modernization capabilities, and building stronger community relationships.



During a virtual ceremony hosted by Alex A. Beehler, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment, local leadership presented the award to NYPD partners, Jan 13. Brig. Gen. Thomas J. Tickner, Fort Hamilton’s senior responsible officer and commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division presented the award to Garrison leadership, Directorate of Emergency Services, and Captain Andrew Tolson, NYPD 68th Precinct commander.



“In the Army Installations Strategy released in December of 2020, we talk about Army installations integrating with surrounding communities and civil authorities to provide information enabled public services and lifestyle-oriented features to the Total Army,” said Beehler. “Now more than ever, both public and private partnerships enhance our ability to problem solve as we look toward the future and to modernizing our Army.”



The award represents the Army's continued commitment to people and relationships that support them.

“Fort Hamilton is the face of America’s Army in New York City, and taking care of our people is one of the most important things we do,” Tickner said. “When we need help, we are so grateful to be able to count on the strong community partnerships this garrison has with organizations like the NYPD.”



“Fort Hamilton's relationship with the NYPD represents a tremendously valuable force multiplier,” said Col. Craig Martin, Fort Hamilton garrison commander. “This is a salute to the professionals on my team and especially to the many NYPD leaders and officers we’ve been fortunate to work with through the years…for partnering to make our communities and city a safer place to live and work.”



DES is responsible for physical security, law enforcement and fire coordination response. Their efforts provide the Army with the installation capabilities and services to support readiness and to provide a quality of life for the community. While Fort Hamilton has its own police force within DES, the NYPD provides first-hand knowledge. The partnership with the NYPD provides various police, K9, and counter-terrorism support.



“By joining forces with arguably the best and most respected police force in the world, we’ve effectively expanded Fort Hamilton’s operational and mission capabilities,such as counter terrorism and K9 support,and come up to date on the latest procedures,” said Mike Canter, DES director.



The close work with our NYPD partners has also improved engagement throughout our community; including with faith-based, civic and business leaders; support to community events and the sharing of public information.



“Our law enforcement officers with DES and NYPD serve to protect. Each morning, they put their badges on with pride,” said Martin. “We are especially thankful for our retired NYPD veterans who continue to lead, serve and give.”



Tolson shared a statement regarding the mutually beneficial partnership.

“The 68th Precinct is extremely grateful for Fort Hamilton’s active role in community events and civic engagements,” remarks Tolson. “We have collaborated with them on numerous joint-training exercises to enhance our shared goal of keeping all residents of the city safe. We look forward to continuing our robust, cohesive partnership and thank all members for their tireless service.”.



Canter shares, “We are grateful to the men and women of the NYPD and their ongoing collaborative support. We look forward to strengthening our bond and working together in years to come.”