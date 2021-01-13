Elevated Equipment: DoD Awards $50 Million for Defense-Related Scientific Research

Photo By John Williams | 191028-N-PO203-0156 HONOLULU, Hawaii (Oct. 28, 2019) Dr. Robert Rapp, left, Hawaii...... read more read more Photo By John Williams | 191028-N-PO203-0156 HONOLULU, Hawaii (Oct. 28, 2019) Dr. Robert Rapp, left, Hawaii Institute for Geophysics Extreme Materials Laboratory Manager, left, at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, briefs Anthony C. Smith, director of the Department of the Navy (DoN) Historically Black Colleges and Universities/Minority Institutions (HBCU/MI) Program, during a visit to discuss current DoN-funded material science research. The DoN HBCU/MI program expands opportunities for universities to successfully compete for grants and contracts for basic and applied research. (U.S. Navy photo by John F. Williams) see less | View Image Page

The Department of Defense (DoD) recently awarded $50 million in grants to 150 university scientists—54 of whom are sponsored by the Office of Naval Research (ONR)—via the Defense University Research Instrumentation Program (DURIP).



Through DURIP, the DoD supports the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment and instrumentation to boost university research capabilities and accelerate defense-related basic research.



“DURIP funds support university research infrastructure that is essential to the development of high-quality, naval-relevant science and technology,” said Chief of Naval Research Lorin C. Selby. “In this era of great power competition, it is critical to ensure our scientific partners have the tools they need to carry out cutting-edge basic research that secures our nation’s technological advantage.”



The highly competitive DURIP program is administered jointly by ONR, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research and the Army Research Office. They seek specific proposals from universities conducting foundational science and engineering research relevant to national defense.



The three agencies oversee the DURIP program via the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, which is responsible for research, development and prototyping activities across the DoD.



The annual DURIP awards not only enable universities to perform research expanding U.S. technical prowess—they also bolster the nation’s future science, technology, engineering and mathematics workforce.



The current DURIPs provide for equipment and instruments used in research areas that include quantum sciences; materials design, development and characterization; machine learning; hypersonics; and more.



“DURIP awards are extremely valuable in maintaining the research capabilities of America’s academic institutions—allowing our most innovative thinkers to focus on expanding the limits of science and technology,” said Dr. Joan S. Cleveland, director of ONR’s University Research Initiatives. “The awards underscore the importance of basic research in driving scientific excellence for our military and cultivating a strong STEM workforce.”



https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Releases/Release/Article/2430566/dod-awards-50-million-in-university-research-equipment-awards/



Warren Duffie Jr. is a contractor for ONR Corporate Strategic Communications.