ScriptCenter helping patients with 24/7 prescription refills

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. – Twenty-four hour access to the prescription refills is now available to patients after the 22nd Medical Group at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, added an electronic cabinet system called the ScriptCenter.



McConnell is the first base in the Air Force to install the newest version of ScriptCenter, creating an innovative and efficient process for prescription refills. This program is designed to help active duty service members, spouses and retirees that have a hard time finding a moment to step away during their busy day.



“The ScriptCenter is a valuable asset to allow patients the ability to pick up medications on their own time without having to adhere to the pharmacy hours,” said Maj. Chase Ballinger, 22nd Healthcare Operations Squadron diagnostics and therapeutics flight commander. “Additionally, the Scriptcenter allows patients to quickly pick up their medications without even having to enter the lobby and go through the standard pickup process of pulling a ticket and waiting to be called to the window.”



Patients have to enroll, or know the prescription number before using the ScriptCenter, which can be found at the entrance of the Medical Clinic. The sign up process is quick and easy only requiring patients to create a username and password.



“Once a patient gets registered in the system then all they need is their ID card or fingerprint to quickly access the medications in the machine,” said Ballinger. “When you take into consideration that this is all done without ever interacting with another person, it helps to emphasize reducing face to face interactions with other people [due to COVID-19].”



To place a refill request for the ScriptCenter, patients can go online to tricareonline.com or call ahead.



Once the refill is requested, it will then be processed and placed into the new machine. The patient will then have up to seven business days to pick up their refill.



For any questions regarding the ScriptCenter or the enrollment process please contact Capt. Chang-Inn Kim, 22nd Healthcare Operations Squadron officer in charge of pharmacy operations, at (316) 759 – 5277.

