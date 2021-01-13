NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain Supports USS Georgia Bahrain Port Visit

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain provided the Ohio-class guided missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN 729) with contracting and logistics support during a logistics and sustainment port visit in Bahrain in December 2020.



Support services rendered by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain were aimed at sustaining Georgia’s mission readiness as the submarine conducted maritime security operations in the Arabian Gulf.



“This port visit was a total team effort,” said Cmdr. Scott Wallace, executive officer of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain. “Our logistics experts awarded contracts and delivered material and mail to meet Georgia’s needs.”



In addition to providing mission essential supplies, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain also delivered mail and Navy Exchange items to support crew morale.



Additionally, this port visit featured the NAVSUP FLC Bahrain contracting department’s first use of a husbanding service provider (HSP) global multiple award contract (MAC), executed by NAVSUP in October.



“The global MAC increased competition among vendors in spite of the complexity of this submarine port visit,” said Lt. Zeferino Cortesrodriguez, fleet liaison officer of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain. “Our contracting department leveraged a vender capable of meeting stringent COVID mitigations and force protection requirements to maintain a COVID-free bubble at the pier, in addition to all the standard services required to replenish a vessel and enable pier side liberty for the crew.”



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain’s successful sustainment efforts during port visits like this demonstrate the command’s capability to provide impactful support to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s regional maritime security mission.



“We take pride in the role we play in sustaining the mission readiness of our deployed ships, aircraft, submarines and Sailors,” said Wallace. “Keeping the fleet supplied is how we help to maintain freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce throughout this region’s critical waterways.”



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

