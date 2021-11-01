Task Force Illini advisors donate time, supplies to local school

LVIV, Ukraine – Combat training advisors with Task Force Illini, 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Illinois Army National Guard used their personal time and money to do good in a local community by donating supplies to a school in Krakovets, Ukraine, Jan. 11.

The advisors initially planned to do an internal gift exchange for the holidays but decided helping the community was a much better use of their time and resources. Each training group pooled together donated cash and sent a few Soldiers to shop for supplies.

Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Sherman, of Dekalb, Illinois facilitated the collection and drop-off of supplies. He got a list of organizations in need and chose the Krakovets Rehabilitation Center for Children with Disabilities.

“Kids are always a worthy cause,” Sherman said, “We primarily donated life-support items like linens, toiletries, and cleaning supplies to help their bottom line.”

Approximately 20 Soldiers delivered supplies to the school. School director Natalia Frankiv gave a tour of the facility. Soldiers were unable to interact with the students due to the Ukraine’s COVID-19 quarantine initiative, but they said they hope to return in the future to see them.

The Krakovets school can house up to 45 students. Students range from age 6 to 16 and learn a variety of subjects in addition to regular school curriculum, such as wood shop, gardening, and animal care.

“I think we are planning to do more for the school in the future. Charity is something you do for other people without any expectation of reward or praise. It’s just the right thing to do,” said Sherman.

Task Force Illini is the command element of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, which is responsible for training, advising, and mentoring the Ukrainian cadre at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv, Ukraine in order to improve Armed Forces Ukraine’s training capacity and defense capabilities.

