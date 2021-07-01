CTF 56 Begins Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

Personnel assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56 began receiving the Moderna coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, Jan.7.



Capt. Stephen Jackson, CTF 56 commanding officer and Command Master Chief John Beck, CTF 56 command master chief, along with other CTF 56 leaders, were the first to receive the vaccine administered by the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Bahrain.



In accordance with DoD guidance, the vaccine is being administered in phases to ensure personnel at risk of being exposed daily are prioritized to receive it first, including healthcare, emergency services, public safety, and command staff personnel.



The two-dose vaccine was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration under an emergency use authorization.



“CMC Beck and I took advantage of the opportunity to receive our first (of two) COVID-19 vaccine doses today on NSA Bahrain and we both wanted to share our experience and some thoughts with you as we continue efforts to reach herd immunity within the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) area of operations,” said Jackson while addressing CTF 56 personnel. “Receiving the vaccine provides us a clear path through and out of the current pandemic.”



Prioritized DOD personnel are highly encouraged to take the vaccine in order to protect their health, families and community, and to mitigate public health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.



“I firmly believe getting vaccinated is the best way to fulfill my obligation to my fellow sailors, friends, and family," said Beck.



The first shipment of the vaccination arrived in Bahrain on Dec. 30, and doses are being provided to multiple commands on board NSA Bahrain as part of an ongoing effort to immunize the military community there.



CTF 56 commands and controls the employment of tactical Navy expeditionary combat forces in order to maximize U.S. 5th Fleet’s lethality throughout the maritime domain to deter and if necessary defeat malign efforts from violent extremist organizations and state actors. CTF 56 has more than 600 Sailors and Soldiers on six bases in 3 countries strategically placed around the 5th Fleet area of responsibility to support the warfighting effort.

