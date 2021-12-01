Navy P-8A Poseidons Kick Off Sea Dragon 2021

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM - Two U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft from the “Mad Foxes” and “Fighting Tigers” joined several other nations for the start of the multinational exercise Sea Dragon 21, Jan. 12.



Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft (MPRA) with Patrol Squadron (VP) Five and Eight, traveled to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam to hone their skills with members of the Royal Australian Air Force, Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force, Indian Navy, and Royal Canadian Air Force.



Sea Dragon 21, primarily centering on anti-submarine warfare (ASW) training and excellence, culminates in 250 total hours of in-flight training; ranging from tracking simulated targets to the final problem of tracking a live US Navy submarine (USS CHICAGO). During classroom training sessions, pilots and flight officers from all countries build plans and discuss tactics incorporating the capabilities and equipment of their respective nations.



“As OIC, I am eager for the opportunity to further develop our partnerships with Japan, India, Canada, and Australia while at Sea Dragon 2021. The COVID environment will be challenging for all our participants, but I know we will come together to adapt and overcome while executing our goal of Anti-Submarine Warfare interoperability,” stated Lt. Cmdr Kyle Hooker, OIC for the USN detachment from VP-5.



Each event is graded, and the nation scoring the highest total points receives the coveted Dragon Belt award. Although they did not participate this year, the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) won last year's belt when it was first formally introduced.



The “Mad Foxes” of VP-5 and “Fighting Tigers” of VP-8 are part of Commander Task Force (CTF) 72, are stationed in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently deployed to Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, and Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan respectively. Throughout the deployment, they will be conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within the 7th Fleet area of operations.

