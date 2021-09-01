NMCP’s SARP Program Cleans Base Shoreline

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program (SARP) took time out of their day to clean parts of the Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads – Portsmouth Annex shoreline and base perimeter collecting tons of trash and debris, Jan. 9.



“This is an initiative that our patients started a few weeks ago,” said Clarice Lorenzini, SARP recreation therapist. “They were really into volunteering but with COVID-19, a lot of community service options had shut down. Our patients asked if we could start a base trash cleanup initiative.”



A few patients of the SARP program were hands on deck as they cleaned and restored the fishing area of NMCP to bring a soothing atmosphere to the base.



“We traveled over to the fishing area over a month ago and a few of us, within 45 minutes, collected 13 bags of trash,” Lorenzini said. “The fishing area is really essential to our patients because when they are here they can bring fishing poles to fish. Within an hour of cleanup, our patients said they appreciated how much cleaner the area was.”



The SARP program is a mental health program which provides screening, preventive, and Dual Diagnosis rehabilitative services for substance abuse/dependence to improve operational readiness, promote healthy lifestyles and treat problems resulting from alcohol and substance abuse. The Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program (SARP) utilizes a multidisciplinary approach for the assessment and treatment of substance-related problems, and to meet the individual needs of active duty personnel, family members and retirees.



“We’re working towards getting our patients the volunteer hours for community service,” Lorenzini said. “If we, our staff and patients, can help make the base better in any way possible then we are more than glad to do it.”



