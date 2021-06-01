Moody Air Force Base Receives COVID-19 vaccine

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. –



The COVID-19 vaccine was administered to Moody Air Force Base personnel on January 6, 2021, here.

The initial shipment of the Moderna vaccine arrived in the beginning of January. The Department of Defense’s distribution plan implemented a three-tier vaccine plan following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDD) recommendations. Tier one prioritizes medical workers, emergency services, high-risk individuals and public safety workers as the first recipients of the vaccine.

Lt. Col. Travis Russell, 23d Wing Public Health Emergency Officer, received the first administration, followed by other 23d Wing medical group personnel.

“I can actually tell you that the injection is equal to every vaccine I've gotten pretty much since I've been in the military,” said Lt. Col. Russell. “And as a physician, I actually get a chunk more [immunizations?] than a few. However, the actual injection was basically just a needle stick in the arm, right in the arm, in the shoulder. No concern from that.”

While the vaccine is not currently mandatory, many tier one members of Moody have received the vaccine.

“We are getting our first [COVID-19] vaccine and it’s really exciting,” said Master Sgt Leilani Guevarra, 23d Wing medical group, health care operations squadron superintendent. “I believe that this will actually help us, for the safety of people around us that may be high risk when it comes to their health… it’s also protecting the people that we care about, and that’s not just for Moody personnel, but everyone in our community.”

The vaccine will be administered in a two-dose series, the initial and the booster 21 to 28 days later.

It is important for Moody personnel and the community to continue to wash their hands, wear masks and practice social distancing to limit the spread of the virus.

