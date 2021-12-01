31st CS, 31st MXG participate in first integrated AFSC loading day

There was a chill in the air, but one could feel the excitement from the Airmen. Their faces indicated motivation and focus- they were ready to be weapon troops for the day.



Organizers chose who they felt were the most deserving participants because of their motivation, work ethic and desire to challenge themselves, said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Reagan Brunner, 31st Maintenance Group, weapons standardization flight, squadron lead crew chief.



The integrated AFSC loading day event consisted of four components. First, Airmen learned about the various munitions. The second portion gave each Airmen the opportunity to load different munitions onto a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon.



A load crew consist of three members, and each crew had two members from the 31st Communication Squadron and one member from the weapons standardization flight.



They then participated in a MJ-1bomb lift truck driving competition, where crews had to precisely drive through a course with the quickest time. The event ended with Airmen learning about the U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon cockpit.



“The length of each portion of this event was dependent upon the adaptability of the individual, said Brunner.



Brunner said this event is important to the 31st Fighter Wing because it allows different AFSCs the opportunity to step out of their career field and participate in a different dynamic of the mission.



“The event is supposed to be a fun way of letting other AFSCs check out and do some of the things weapons troops conduct on a daily basis,” said Brunner.



Airman 1st Class Sarah C. Wilson, 31st CS cybersecurity technician, explained her favorite part was getting a hands-on experience with learning what other people do on base.



“Every part [was my favorite], but especially the [MJ-1] obstacle course,” said Wilson.



Brunner hopes the event will also encourage other shops to come out and experience life as a weapons troop.



“The point of this event is to show other AFSCs the end product of their unwavering hard work,” said Brunner. “I believe getting involved in such an event will allow other AFSCs to see what they directly support. We are more than willing to host these events in the future for anyone.”

