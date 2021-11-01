US Army Garrison Wiesbaden Joins Nation in Volunteer Action for 26th MLK Day of Service

WIESBADEN, GERMANY -- Jan. 18, 2021, is designated as MLK Day, to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Thousands of volunteers across the United States will take part in this 26th annual MLK Day of Service.



Wiesbaden will participate with a virtual observance on Facebook Jan. 18, streaming a speech by Arthur Jones, Army Community Service director.



The MLK Day of Service encourages all Americans to improve communities through volunteer service. 2021 will mark the 26th celebration of the annual service event since Congress designated the MLK holiday the first ever National Day of Service and charged the Corporation for National and Community Service with leading this effort.



With an emphasis on creating opportunity for all, Americans of all ages and backgrounds in all 50 states are urged to re-commit themselves as citizens by volunteering in service to one another. Projects include delivering meals, refurbishing schools and community centers, collecting food and clothing, and building homes. Volunteers will also recruit mentors, provide services for veterans and military families, and help citizens improve their financial literacy skills.

