    EFMP rolls out annual needs assessment survey

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.12.2021

    Story by Emily Jennings  

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany -- Exceptional Family Member Program Family Support pushed out their Annual EFMP Community Needs Assessment Survey the first week of January. This survey serves as a way for the EFMP Program Manager, Laura Johnson, to assess the actual needs of the Exceptional Families in U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden.

    “EFMP demographics and needs are different at every installation; especially in an OCONUS location,” Johnson said. “So it really helps when we can poll our families and get to really know what they need and what they want. This type of feedback is essential in providing them with workshops and information that is relevant and beneficial to them.”

    The survey will run until Feb. 5, and those who complete the survey will be entered to win an ACS tote. Family members enrolled in the EFMP program who didn’t receive the survey via e-mail and wish to, should call ACS at (0611)143-548-9201 or e-mail laura.b.johnson27.civ@mail.mil.

