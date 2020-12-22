The Season of Giving at NSA Naples

The winter holidays are a time for giving, and onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples and NSA Naples Detachment Gaeta, community members embraced the spirit of the season during the 2020 “Angel Tree Project” toy drive, Dec. 22.



Every year, the NSA Naples religious ministries department collects new toys through the Angel Tree Project to bring holiday joy to less-fortunate children in the Naples area. The chapel’s Christmas tree is decorated with paper stars that list the age and gender of children in need. Community members in Naples and Gaeta are able to select stars from the tree and buy gifts for their chosen recipients.



This year, the toy drive benefited youth at Policlinico 2 hospital in Naples, as well as those living in local children’s homes.



“I chose the orphanage/foster homes just like last year for the obvious reason: sharing love and joy to give those special-need children hope, especially during the Christmas season,” said Lt. Cmdr. Paul Kim, an NSA Naples chaplain.



The children at the hospital and in the homes, aged 3 to 18, received gifts ranging from baby dolls and blankets to Lego sets and Nerf blasters, thanks to the kind donations of NSA Naples and Gaeta personnel and families. These presents helped make Christmas wishes come true for many kids who are either separated from their families or whose parents cannot afford the high price of playthings in Naples.



"The school is essential for hospitalized children,” said Lucia Pisani, the head of the school at Policlinico 2 hospital. “The donation brought psycho-physical benefits to each child. It was received with great enthusiasm and the school is very happy with the great availability of the US Navy".



The new toys surely gave children a reason to smile this holiday season, especially amid a difficult year with the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the toy drive also provided a display of solidarity and generosity between NSA Naples and its host nation, which is always valued between allies.



“Sharing love and care with the population of the host nation… is the catalyst for understanding each other and thus achieving team spirit with Italy,” said Kim.



NSA Naples continues to prioritize its relationship with its host nation partners and friends, especially during such a dynamic time. By giving back to those in need, the holidays were a little brighter for all.



NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.



