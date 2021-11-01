MCTSSA Hosts NAVWAR Commander for visit, partners for Project Overmatch

The goal of the visit was to learn more about what capabilities MCTSSA could contribute to helping develop solutions for communicating across joint domains and multiple platforms as described in a new initiative called ‘Project Overmatch.”



“MCTSSA is committed to supporting Project Overmatch and working with NAVWAR and other partners. It’s imperative that we work as a naval team towards the goal of producing system integrations that will be useful to the kill chain and our fleet Marines and Sailors,” said MCTSSA commanding officer Lt. Col. Michael Liguori.



“It’s a competitive advantage of the U.S. for our organization (NAVWAR) and MCTSSA to work together to face our adversary,” Small said during his visit to the MCTSSA compound located on the sprawling training base in north San Diego county.



Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday signed two memos last October creating the Project Overmatch initiative and placing Small at the helm. One memo tasks Small with creating a Naval Operational Architecture that can support the Distributed Maritime Operations concept. The goal is to create infrastructure needed for communication between various platforms and networks in both the manned and unmanned realm in all domains, according to the memo.



Small assumed command of NAVWAR, formerly known as SPAWAR, in August 2020 leads a global workforce of 11,000 civilian and military professionals who design, develop, install, and support Navy’s networking, communications, information, and cyber capabilities and systems.



“It is fundamentally critical that MCTSSA and NAVWAR work together for Project Overmatch,” Small explained. Leadership at both commands agreed that these partnership efforts are going to ensure the right people are talking and developing solutions for the mission to help the services align in a joint network.



MCTSSA has several testing labs where teams of highly skilled data scientists, computer engineers and communications experts work to solve some of the most challenging problems with C4I systems in order to enable Marine Corps Systems Command to make informed acquisition decisions.



“MCTSSA, along with NAWAR teammates, are critical in moving the needle to further the blue-green integration for command and control in a joint warfighting environment,” Liguori added. “Inviting Admiral Small and his top technical advisors for Project Overmatch to meet our people and see our capabilities is just the first step in creating a Navy-Marine Corps team to support Project Overmatch.”

