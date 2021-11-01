Kingsley Resiliency team hosts virtual classes

The 173rd Fighter Wing’s Resiliency Team worked together for January drill weekend to host virtual life and health classes for Airmen and their families. Many types of classes were offered such as finance, health, fitness and personal development.



“During the pandemic we knew we needed to adapt and overcome with our classes,” said Jen Green, 173rd FW Director of Psychological Health. “We began offering virtual classes during December drill weekend and it’s been a huge success.”



Over December and January regular scheduled drills, an estimate of 2,000 personnel joined in on the multitude of classes that were offered. The classes are possible through the efforts of fulltime and part-time Kingsley Field team members, and funding that Kingsley Field received through the Warrior Resilience & Fitness Innovation Incubator grant. This grant awarded $70,000 in funding to support the embedded resiliency teams at Kingsley Field.



“It is more important than ever to be here for the Airmen and families who are going through tough and stressful times,” said Green. “We know with the pandemic, people are having to overcome difficulties they have never experienced before and that is why we are always here to support and help them avoid crisis.”



With the pandemic changing norms and daily processes, the Air Force has altered how it conducts physical fitness testing. The waist measurement is now permanently eliminated from the test and the testing dates are slated to resume in April. With testing starting back up, the Health Education Awareness Team, one part of the Resiliency Team, is dedicated to help Airmen get back on track with their health and fitness.



“The 10 Week Healthy Mind – Healthy Body Challenge was created for anyone to do,” said Master Sgt. Collin Carr, HEAT leader. “This challenge is a great way to push yourself and get everyone involved, especially while many are working from home.”



The challenge begins on January 11 and ends two weeks before fitness testing resumes. The purpose is not only to get Airmen ready for physical fitness testing, but to help establish good daily habits for your mind and body. To find out more about the challenge visit https://www.173fw.ang.af.mil/Portals/65/Healthy Mind-Healthy Body 10 Week Challenge_1.pdf.



The Resiliency Team will be offering additional virtual classes in the future and can be reached for additional support through the Airman and Family Readiness Center, the Office of Psychological Health, Chaplain or HEAT.

