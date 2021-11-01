Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hoosier Guardsmen drive forward in new COVID mission

    Hoosier Guardsmen drive forward in new COVID mission

    Photo By Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry | Indiana National Guard Sgt. Abigail Gates, a medic from Columbus with 38th Infantry...... read more read more

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Story by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    INDIANAPOLIS -- Approximately 150 Indiana National Guardsmen along with personnel from the Indiana Department of Health will help distribute, transport and administer the COVID-19 vaccine to Hoosiers across the state.

    "We go when we're called, and now this new assignment to help deliver the COVID-19 vaccine will be another integral cog to turn the tide in our favor against the coronavirus," said Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, the adjutant general and leader of the Indiana National Guard.

    Guardsmen will come from the ranks of those who are already involved in the pandemic battle from the long-term care facility and testing-site missions.

    Ten teams of medical- and general-support Guardsmen and health department personnel will transport the Moderna vaccine driving health department vehicles.

    As long-term care facilities recover, Guardsmen will pivot to the distribution mission and vaccination operations. Yet, facilities with the most urgent need, as determined by the Indiana Department of Health, will still receive Guard support until Feb. 28.

    The National Guard’s mission remains vital to the preservation of life, safety and welfare of long-term care facility residents as Guardsmen continue to provide infection control, administrative support and in some cases resident support where needed.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2021 11:13
    Story ID: 386715
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, IN, US
    Hometown: ELKHART, IN, US
    Hometown: GREENFIELD, IN, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hoosier Guardsmen drive forward in new COVID mission, by MSG Jeff Lowry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indiana National Guard
    pandemic response
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT