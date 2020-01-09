ASTS Commander Closes Career Spanning more than 30 Years

Photo By Bradley Clark | After more than 30 years of service to the nation, Col. Christine Barber retired from...... read more read more Photo By Bradley Clark | After more than 30 years of service to the nation, Col. Christine Barber retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserve during a ceremony held August 1, at Maxwell Air Force Base. Barber was most recently assigned as the commander of the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, 908th Airlift Wing. Barber took command of the ASTS in May, 2018, marking the third command position of her career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark) see less | View Image Page

After more than 30 years of service to the nation, Col. Christine Barber retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserve during a ceremony held August 1, at Maxwell Air Force Base.



Barber was most recently assigned as the commander of the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, 908th Airlift Wing. Barber took command of the ASTS in May, 2018, marking the third command position of her career.



Throughout her military service Barber has also held various positions at The Pentagon. There she acted as an evaluator in the Office of the Inspector General and as the assistant director for safety and occupational health policy in the Office of the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense.



During the ceremony Barber’s career was highlighted by Col. Craig Drescher, commander of the 908th Airlift Wing.



“When you are working at the Pentagon, you have to think in terms of policy and strategic initiatives that affect the whole DoD,” said Drescher. “[Barber] decided to do that even though it took her out of her comfort zone and once again we see her living out Service Before Self.”



Drescher also noted Barber’s commitment to the Airmen under her command.



“Her dedication to the Airmen and the mission is certainly second to none,” said Drescher. “Nobody, and I mean nobody, advocates for their Airmen like Colonel Barber.”



Barber took some time to address the audience and express her appreciation for her fellow Airmen.



“Being an Airman is like no other job,” said Barber. “It’s bigger than an individual. We’re united to defend The United States against all enemies foreign and domestic. My Air Force family has supported me, guided me and mentored me. It has been my honor.”