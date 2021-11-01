Diamond Brigade Soldier Receives Battlefield Promotion While Deployed To The Middle East.

Photo By Sgt. Dustin Biven | Sgt. Brandy Lopez, an Information Technology (IT) Specialist assigned to 75th Field...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Dustin Biven | Sgt. Brandy Lopez, an Information Technology (IT) Specialist assigned to 75th Field Artillery Brigade, stands at the position of attention after being promoted to the rank of sergeant while deployed to the Middle East on December 28, 2020. For the past nine months, Lopez had provided countless hours of IT support and troubleshooting to every Diamond Brigade Soldier deployed to the Middle East and was selected as the only Specialist to be promoted through Battle Field Promotion within Area Support Group - Jordan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin D. Biven / 75th Field Artillery Brigade) see less | View Image Page

Sgt. Brandy Lopez, an Information Technology (IT) Specialist assigned to 75th Field Artillery Brigade of Fort Sill, OK, was promoted to the rank of Sergeant on December 28, 2020, while deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield.



For the past nine months, Lopez had provided countless hours of IT support and troubleshooting to every Diamond Brigade Soldier deployed to the Middle East and was selected as the only Specialist to be promoted through Battle Field Promotion within Area Support Group - Jordan.



A battlefield promotion is awarded to a qualified soldier who regularly goes well above and beyond his expectations and allows him to skip most of the usual administration and examination processes required to achieve a promotion.



Creating a tradition of her own, Lopez requested that Pfc. Tiffany Miles, the unit supply specialist for Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 75th FA BDE, be the one to present her with her new rank as a symbolic gesture.



"I wanted PFC Miles to be the one to promote me for several reasons," said Lopez. "For one, she has always been there to support me throughout this deployment; whether I was having an off day or just missing home, she has always been there. But not only that, as I take on the role and responsibilities of an NCO, I wanted a junior enlisted Soldier to be the one to pin me, and in doing so, she would be saying 'with this rank, I trust you to lead me'"



Lopez made it very clear that she firmly believes that the relationship between a leader and their Soldiers is a two-way street. Just as the leader expects their Soldiers to follow them and carry out their orders, the Soldier should also be able to look towards their leader for assistance, guidance, and mentorship.



Lopez, who is the newest NCO within the Diamond Brigade, was also inducted into the NCO's corps through an NCO induction ceremony held on December 29, 2020.