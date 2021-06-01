AB 201 commander visits Sultan

Knowing your neighbor is always a way to help build relations in a community. Leadership at Nigerien Air Base 201, did just that with their visit with the sultan of Agadez, Niger, Jan 6, 2021.

Each month leadership at AB 201 tries to visit the Sultan not only to increase relations between the two communities, but also to voice concerns, future plans and donate items to the AB 201 community

“Every visit shows the local community how active we are and promotes relations between the community and us,” said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Gipson, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron commander.

This visit, the two discussed past plans such as donations of food to local schools and soccer balls for the local soccer program. Before departing the Sultan's palace, the commander as well as various members from AB 201 unloaded six bags of clothes, four bags of toys, and two boxes of school supplies to be distributed to the people of Agadez.

“Thank you for your donations,” said Oumarou Ibrahim Oumarou, Sultan De L’Air. “Thank you to you and your government, your presence here impacts the city of Agadez greatly and we hope to continue our great partnership.”

Airmen who took part in this visit were able to take away an experience they may not soon forget.

“Being here at Agadez and being able to help feels great,” said Airman 1st Class Mathew Baker, 724th EABS civil engineer flight firefighter. “Being able to build relations and see the impact we can have on a community was a real eye opener.”

“Every visit is a win,’ said Gipson. “If we continue to get these wins no matter how small, and get coverage we can show not only here but the continent of Africa all of the great work we do.”

