Chief Master Sgt. Charles Hoffman, the command chief of Air Force Global Strike Command, visited F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Jan. 4, 2020, to speak with Airmen from the 90th Missile Wing.



Hoffman met with Airmen from various ranks and job fields, immersing himself in the mission and innovations of the Mighty Ninety.



While observing how Airmen here lived, worked and played, Hoffman made it clear that he was there to listen and do what he could to improve Airmen’s lives.



“The only thing I’m here to do is try and make your life better and make the mission more effective,” he said. “I use this time to gain some insight and get feedback from you to see if I’m doing a good job for you and if the Air Force is doing a good job for you.”



Hoffman made several stops during his visit, including a COVID-19 test demonstration, tours of living, working and recreational facilities, a meeting with the base first sergeants, a breakfast with junior Airmen and more.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2021 Date Posted: 01.10.2021 23:19 Story ID: 386691 Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFGSC command chief visits F. E. Warren, by Glenn Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.