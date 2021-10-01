124th Medical Group's uniquely skilled team of Airmen complete readiness training

The 124th Medical Group’s Critical Care Air Transport Team completed readiness training with a transport ventilator during their January unit training assembly, January 9, 2021 at Gowen Field, Idaho.



The CCATT is a specialized medical team that creates an in-flight intensive care unit, while augmenting aeromedical evacuation crews. Each team consists of an emergency room doctor, critical care nurse and a respiratory therapist.



“This is intense training for the high stress situations that we work in,” said Tech Sgt. Lora King, a member of the 124th Medical Group.



King said most of the members of the CCATT complete much of their training with their civilian jobs in level one or level two trauma centers, which is a requirement to keep their position in the guard. For this reason, CCATT training with their teams during their UTA is critical.



“If we have multiple patients or our hands are tied, the other team members can jump in and make minor adjustments or spot when things are going wrong and help with troubleshooting,” said King.



This uniquely skilled team of Airmen is now the 124th Fighter Wing’s third

operational asset and safely returned from their first combat deployment in October 2020.

